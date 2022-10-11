Stylish coworking space opening new Toronto location amid sluggish return to work

One of Toronto's most stylish co-working spaces is finally on track to open its second location in Corktown next year despite many companies only adopting optional or hybrid return to work plans.

East Room was founded in 2014 as a membership-based co-working company. The company's vision is to develop spaces where people from all walks of life can find great design, community, culture, and support for their personal and professional well-being.

All types of businesses are welcome to settle in to the exquisitely designed office spaces, from freelancers, to solo entrepreneurs, to sales teams and established companies.

The building is located near popular restaurants and cafes like Gusto 501 and Spaccio, and the turn of the century warehouse was originally built as a button factory.

The new location will feature a range of office spaces for all team sizes, from two-person offices to office suites that can comfortably fit up to 40 team members.

East Room's second location will also feature lounge spaces, a communal workspace, boardrooms, telephone rooms, kitchens, green space, rooftop bar and two patios.

The building boasts four floors and an impressive 55,336 square feet. Many tenants were evicted when the East Room owners purchase the building for this space.

East Room's second location will be located at 507 King Street East and is set to open in winter 2023.