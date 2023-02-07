Someone is trying to document Toronto's nightlife for future generations

In 2017 in a dorm at residence building Editor-In-Chief Dent, creative director Forever and past member Adam Vitums would meet for the first time.

What began as a YouTube channel soon would spark a the beginning of Lotion Magazine, a passion project capturing Toronto's culture, with a particular emphasis showcasing queer and BIPOC nightlife.

"We're trying to find people that are perhaps putting on different sides of the queer [BIPOC] community and try to give them the platform as best as we can," said Forever.

Over the past years, Lotion has become a household name in Toronto's underground nightlife scene. This, in many ways, can be attributed to the parties they have hosted over the past two years.

From their Dusk Chroma series to 'What's the 411', Lotion has made an impact on nightlife as they raised funds for the production of their first issue.

However, to mark Lotion as only a group that throws parties would diminish their artistic expressions and the ways they've been challenging the discourse of Toronto's nightlife scene through their editorial work.

"We kept having discourse surrounding the dynamic and the realities of our like minded communities [that] are marginalized and racialized," lead stylist at Lotion, Biba, told blogTO. "We shifted our mindset to this role and thought 'how can we become curators and also put on these members from our community?'"

The team at Lotion has been working with local and international photographers, writers, artists and stylists to put together editorial shoots for their first issue. Their mandate is to showcase new up-and-coming talent.

When you take a glimpse at Lotion's Instagram page, it gives you a taste of what the team is doing. There's a huge sense of nostalgia with their stylistic choices, yet at the same time there are nods to current fashion and styles.

Their SAVING FACE photoshoot puts a spotlight on Toronto's queer BIPOC subcultures. Biba says that everyone they work with inspires their artistic vision.

"I [think we] take a very Utopian [approach] to working, where we’re building this environment or space for an imagined existence, using the intersections of our lived experience to ground the insertion of our otherwise “invisible” selves into the present," Biba explains. "We imagine our shoots as being a world building [experience], or this queer Utopia that is untouchable."

Forever said that the first issue is about being raw and experimental, from the writing to the photos they'll include. But most importantly, it's about documenting that historically has been relatively undocumented in Toronto.

Toronto has an issue with archiving its nightlife specifically in comparison to New York or LA. Outside of the work of Denise Benson's Then & Now and The Flyer Vault, there's not a lot available that really goes deep into the history of the city's nightlife scene.

"This is a family, united by our experiences and held together by mutual respect, " Dent tells me, explaining how the founders of the magazine view themselves. "It's not about tearing anyone down, it's about how we can do better."

Lotion Magazine's first issue is set to be released this summer.