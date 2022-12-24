10 fun things to do during the holidays in Toronto

Fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays include both indoor and outdoor events and activities that make for a good time before it's time to get back to work. Visit one of the many holiday festivals or dance the night away at a music festival. Whatever you're in the mood for, there are tons of activities to check out.

Here are some fun things to do in Toronto during the holidays.

Walk the grounds of Casa Loma and explore the Christmas castle

The beloved castle has turned into a winter wonderland, transforming both inside the castle and the ground into a Christmas castle. Go on a self-guided tour inside the castle, through the gardens, walkways, and tunnels to check out all the festive decor and light displays.

Visit the inflatable Santas at Kringlewood

The annual tradition of putting up 14-foot-tall inflatable Santas on their lawns has returned to Inglewood Drive between St. Clair East and Rosedale heights.

Skate on an outdoor rink or trail

Lace up your skates and hit up one of the many outdoor rinks and trails the city has to offer including The Bentway and the rink outside of Union Station.

See homes decked out in lights and festive decor

Decorate Brenyon Way in Scarborough and The De Sario Festival of Lights in North York have decked out their homes to spread some holiday cheer to other neighbourhoods all while raising money for charity. There are a ton more homes too.

Visit the Distillery Winter Village

The annual Christmas market is back with a 50-foot tall White Spruce tree decorated with over 3,00 ornaments and 70,000 shimmering lights. Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, nibble on some festive treats and check out all the local vendors.

Shuffle the night away at Solaris

Why go shopping when you can spend the day on the dance floor? The annual rave on Boxing Day is back at Rebel this year with John Summit headlining and a ton of special guests.

Check out live music for just $5

Head out to the Drake Underground on December 26 through December 30 as the venue hosts its annual mini-music festival. See artists from across the country for only $5 or $10 at the door.

Explore larger-than-life art projects at Aga Khan Museum

The museum is set to come to life from December 27 through December 29 with massive light projects created by OCADU students that will be accompanied by an original score.

Watch the huge fireworks display at the waterfront

Ring in 2023 by heading down to Toronto's waterfront for the annual fireworks show on New Year's Eve. The display can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.

Grab tickets to see Dave Chappelle

The comedian is back in the city with his funny on New Year's Day to take over the Scotiabank Arena for his In Your Dreams Tour.