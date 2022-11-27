Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto on New Year's Day

Mark your calenders because on New Year's Day, Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto and will be taking that stage at Scotiabank Arena for his In Your Dreams Tour.

Chappelle recently hosted SNL and received most positive and negative reviews for his extended monologue where he spoke about race, antisemitism, Kanye and more.

Last year, Chappelle's Netflix Special, The Closer garnered massive backlash and controversy after what many claimed were his offensive comments surrounding transgender individuals and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

While many tried to 'cancel' Chappelle his fans came out in numbers, selling out venues around North America including Toronto managed to sell out with after-market ticket prices going for sky-high values.

Chappelle will be taking the stage on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 from 8:00p p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. Tickets are currently selling for around $200 and up.