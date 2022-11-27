Radar
Zaynab Rujabally
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dave chappelle toronto

Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto on New Year's Day

Radar
Zaynab Rujabally
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mark your calenders because on New Year's Day, Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto and will be taking that stage at Scotiabank Arena for his In Your Dreams Tour.

Chappelle recently hosted SNL and received most positive and negative reviews for his extended monologue where he spoke about race, antisemitism, Kanye and more.

Last year, Chappelle's Netflix Special, The Closer garnered massive backlash and controversy after what many claimed were his offensive comments surrounding transgender individuals and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

While many tried to 'cancel' Chappelle his fans came out in numbers, selling out venues around North America including Toronto managed to sell out with after-market ticket prices going for sky-high values.

Chappelle will be taking the stage on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 from 8:00p p.m. to 10:00 p.m.. Tickets are currently selling for around $200 and up.

Lead photo by

John Bauld
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Dave Chappelle is coming back to Toronto on New Year's Day

Magical holiday train will roll through Toronto this week

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

Toronto is getting a big winter village with skating and fire pits next month

The ROM is throwing a huge party for New Year's Eve in Toronto

Toronto is getting a massive nighttime street festival for the winter solstice

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a free sauna that's popping up in places around the city