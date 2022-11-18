Music
Toronto is getting a massive music festival next to the water this winter

Why spend your Boxing Day packed in a crowded mall when you can hit the dance floor and rave to the hottest EDM tracks all night long?

Toronto's Solaris Music Festival is back for its annual rave on the stat holiday. The music festival is back for the first time since 2019.

This year's headliner is set to be John Summit a Chicago-based DJ spinning some of the hottest house tracks. There will also be special guests that will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Ticket options

Tickets are priced starting at $67 for general admission and are on sale now. Unlike other big EDM events like Veld, the annual music festival is strictly a 19+ event.

When and where

Solaris Music Festival is set to take over Rebel at 11 Polson Street on December 26.

Solaris Toronto
