10 things to do on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

Things to do on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto are a bit different this year but there's still lots of ways to have fun while staying safe. Celebrations are happening online and in real life, and there's even some fireworks action.

Here are some things to do in Toronto on Canada Day 2020.

The City of Toronto has organized a special, all-day live stream program beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing into the evening with some virtual fireworks and the CN Tower light show. Special guests, neighbourhood spotlights and celebration kits are all part of the fun.

The Islands are open and welcoming back visitors with restrictions that include pre-purchased tickets and limited capacity for ferries. Centreville remains closed but there's still lots going on and space to spread out.

If you're hoping to see Dean Brody in real life, he'll be playing alongside Andrew Hyatt during the Canada Day Drive-In Concert at the Markham Fairgrounds. The event also includes fireworks.

Patio season is here and if you can snag a spot, know that there are quite a few measures in place meant to help keep everyone safe. There are many places open for Canada Day, including the new Cabana Waterfront Patio.

Beaches are good to go around the city with six of them open for swimming. There's a chance they may be crowded, so it's important to be responsible, follow the rules and practise good beach etiquette.

There are tons of ways to stay cool with nearly all of Toronto's outdoor pools reopen for swimming. Swimmers need to be aware that they will have their names recorded for contract tracing and its leisure swimming only.

A bunch of major museums and attractions have reopened in time for the holiday, including the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto Railway Museum, Museum of Illusions and Ripley's Aquarium.

There are still a handful of Canada Day tickets left for this enormous immersive exhibition that takes viewers inside the art of Vincent van Gogh. Social distancing circles are there for walk-in visits and its added more space for cars.

Summer is all about sunshine and good eats, and two food truck festivals are celebrating both during the Food Truck'N Canada Day Festival at Exhibition Place and the drive-thru Street Eats Market at Yorkdale.

Dance it out from anywhere you are at this Canada Day virtual house party that free to watch. Performers include Cadence Weapon, Caveboy, Dean Brody, DVSN, Dear Rouge, The Sam Roberts Band, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine and lots more.