Here's what's open on the Toronto Islands right now

The Toronto Islands are open at last! As of today, ferry service has resumed between the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and the city's beloved archipelago which, for the last month, has been off-limits to non-residents during Toronto's lockdown.

Unsurprisingly, the reopening comes with a number of precautions, with the same physical distancing rules applying on the Islands' beaches and parks as those on Toronto's mainland.

On top of ferries now operating at 50 per cent capacity, and face coverings being mandatory on board, most attractions won't be resuming regular business on Ward's Island, Centre Island, or Hanlan's Point.

For one, the Centreville Amusement Park remains closed until Ontario's emergency order permits it to reopen. That includes activities in the park such as their swan ride — sad.

Centre's Island's petting zoo, the Far Enough Farm, won't be reopening to the public either, meaning you won't be able to visit the adorable baby goats that were just born earlier this month.

You won't be able to rent a bike either, meaning you'll have to bring your own set of wheels if you want to get around quicker.

As for food, there will be a few standalone food and beverage outlets, though restaurants with good patio seating like Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co. or Island Cafe (which is still negotiating its lease) won't be serving bites anytime soon.

Here are the amenities and attractions that are currently open on the Toronto Islands:

Remember, pack some sunscreen and make sure not to litter and dispose of all garbage and recyclables properly.