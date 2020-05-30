This is what's open in Toronto parks right now
Toronto park goers, rejoice. Amenities at more than 1,500 parks have opened up at last — to a certain extent, anyway — after weeks of closure.
Recently, the city announced that Torontonians will finally be able to utilize amenities like picnic shelters, tennis courts, and off-leash dog parks.
Naturally, physical distancing is still being enforced and health officials advise people to leave a park if it's too crowded.
In the case of Trinity Bellwoods and its new social distancing circles, the rule is up to three adults from the same household per circle. If there are no more circles available, you should leave the park and consider heading somewhere else.
It should be noted that the City will not be issuing permits for soccer, multi-use fields, or baseball diamonds until June 29, and individuals aren't allowed to participate in team sports unless they're members of the same household.
Parking lots are also open this weekend, though the ones at Sir Casimir Gzowski, Sunnyside and Woodbine will remain closed. So will High Park's lot during weekends.
According to the City, farmers' markets, greenhouses, nurseries and conservatories, the High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm also remain closed.
