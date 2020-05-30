This is what's open in Toronto parks right now

Toronto park goers, rejoice. Amenities at more than 1,500 parks have opened up at last — to a certain extent, anyway — after weeks of closure.

Recently, the city announced that Torontonians will finally be able to utilize amenities like picnic shelters, tennis courts, and off-leash dog parks.

Naturally, physical distancing is still being enforced and health officials advise people to leave a park if it's too crowded.

In the case of Trinity Bellwoods and its new social distancing circles, the rule is up to three adults from the same household per circle. If there are no more circles available, you should leave the park and consider heading somewhere else.

Park amenities now open

picnic shelters

soccer and multi-use outdoor fields, including running tracks

baseball diamonds and basketball courts

some public tennis courts and pickleball courts

off-leash dog parks

BMX locations and skateboard parks

City-run golf courses and disc golf locations

ravine green spaces, beaches, trails and boardwalks for walking, running or biking

fishing with a licence, boating, kayaking and canoeing

It should be noted that the City will not be issuing permits for soccer, multi-use fields, or baseball diamonds until June 29, and individuals aren't allowed to participate in team sports unless they're members of the same household.

Parking lots are also open this weekend, though the ones at Sir Casimir Gzowski, Sunnyside and Woodbine will remain closed. So will High Park's lot during weekends.

Park amenities still closed

public washrooms (with the exception of Trinity Bellwoods Park)

lawn bowling facilities

outdoor bocce

playgrounds

outdoor exercise equipment

swimming pools

fixed barbecues

splash pads

According to the City, farmers' markets, greenhouses, nurseries and conservatories, the High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm also remain closed.