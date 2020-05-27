Vincent van Gogh exhibit in Toronto plans to add social distancing circles

Toronto's upcoming Vincent van Gogh exhibit is looking at more ways to incorporate social distancing into its plans before it opens to the public.

Taking inspiration from the social distancing circles installed in Brooklyn and San Francisco parks, the immersive art experience plans to add circles throughout the huge, 600,000-square-foot former Toronto Star printing press.

"Continuing to be on the forefront of creativity and innovation during the coronavirus era, organizers... have debuted plans to integrate social distancing circles into the immersive digital art experience when it officially opens its doors to visitors on-foot in July," reads a press release.

Social distancing circles are coming when we officially open doors to visitors on-foot in July to allow patrons to ‘Gogh the Distance.’ as soon as it is safe to open under the advice of government officials and health agencies. https://t.co/HmAoP1iFv4. #VanGoghTO pic.twitter.com/1wbQWfZLZk — immersive Van Gogh Exhibit (@immersivevango) May 27, 2020

The social distancing circles will be projected onto the floor among the Dutch artist's works. The exhibit is made up digital visuals accompanied by light and sound.

The walk-through experience will also feature enhanced safety measures, including:

Limited capacity allows 75 square feet per person

Touchless exhibit — you will not need to touch anything that can be touched by other patrons to enjoy the exhibit

All patrons are requested to wear masks

All staff will be wearing masks

Enhanced sensors at entry to detect symptomatic staff and patrons

Disinfectant stations throughout the venue

Frequent disinfectant cleaning of venue surfaces and floors

Organizers recently came up with the sold-out Gogh By Car drive-in concept to let guests check out the exhibition from their cars before it's able to open up for in-person visits.

The tentative premiere date is set for July 1 "or as soon as it is safe to open under the advice of government officials and health agencies."