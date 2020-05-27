Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
van Gogh toronto

Vincent van Gogh exhibit in Toronto plans to add social distancing circles

Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's upcoming Vincent van Gogh exhibit is looking at more ways to incorporate social distancing into its plans before it opens to the public.

Taking inspiration from the social distancing circles installed in Brooklyn and San Francisco parks, the immersive art experience plans to add circles throughout the huge, 600,000-square-foot former Toronto Star printing press.

"Continuing to be on the forefront of creativity and innovation during the coronavirus era, organizers... have debuted plans to integrate social distancing circles into the immersive digital art experience when it officially opens its doors to visitors on-foot in July," reads a press release.

The social distancing circles will be projected onto the floor among the Dutch artist's works. The exhibit is made up digital visuals accompanied by light and sound.

The walk-through experience will also feature enhanced safety measures, including:

  • Limited capacity allows 75 square feet per person
  • Touchless exhibit — you will not need to touch anything that can be touched by other patrons to enjoy the exhibit
  • All patrons are requested to wear masks
  • All staff will be wearing masks
  • Enhanced sensors at entry to detect symptomatic staff and patrons
  • Disinfectant stations throughout the venue
  • Frequent disinfectant cleaning of venue surfaces and floors

Organizers recently came up with the sold-out Gogh By Car drive-in concept to let guests check out the exhibition from their cars before it's able to open up for in-person visits.

The tentative premiere date is set for July 1 "or as soon as it is safe to open under the advice of government officials and health agencies."

Lead photo by

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Vincent van Gogh exhibit in Toronto plans to add social distancing circles

A massive art installation about the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over Toronto billboards

Here's how Toronto's public libraries plan to eventually reopen

The Toronto Public Library will soon be doing curbside pickups

Vincent van Gogh exhibition opens in Toronto next month and people can drive in to see it

Toronto restaurant and theatre offering three-course meal and live show at home

Someone in Toronto created an impressive diorama of the TTC

31 book delivery options in Toronto