Vincent van Gogh exhibit in Toronto plans to add social distancing circles
Toronto's upcoming Vincent van Gogh exhibit is looking at more ways to incorporate social distancing into its plans before it opens to the public.
Taking inspiration from the social distancing circles installed in Brooklyn and San Francisco parks, the immersive art experience plans to add circles throughout the huge, 600,000-square-foot former Toronto Star printing press.
"Continuing to be on the forefront of creativity and innovation during the coronavirus era, organizers... have debuted plans to integrate social distancing circles into the immersive digital art experience when it officially opens its doors to visitors on-foot in July," reads a press release.
Social distancing circles are coming when we officially open doors to visitors on-foot in July to allow patrons to ‘Gogh the Distance.’ as soon as it is safe to open under the advice of government officials and health agencies. https://t.co/HmAoP1iFv4. #VanGoghTO pic.twitter.com/1wbQWfZLZk— immersive Van Gogh Exhibit (@immersivevango) May 27, 2020
The social distancing circles will be projected onto the floor among the Dutch artist's works. The exhibit is made up digital visuals accompanied by light and sound.
The walk-through experience will also feature enhanced safety measures, including:
Organizers recently came up with the sold-out Gogh By Car drive-in concept to let guests check out the exhibition from their cars before it's able to open up for in-person visits.
The tentative premiere date is set for July 1 "or as soon as it is safe to open under the advice of government officials and health agencies."
Join the conversation Load comments