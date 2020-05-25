People want social distancing circles in Toronto parks

City
Lisa Power
Posted 51 minutes ago
As more and more people head to Toronto parks to enjoy the summer weather, just as many issues surrounding social distancing have come up.

The scene from Trinity Bellwoods Park over the weekend has many suggesting the city put physical distancing circles in parks like those in Brooklyn and San Francisco.

The two American cities installed the lawn patterns recently to allow people their own space that adheres to the physical distancing recommendations set out by health officials.

Dolores Park in San Francisco and Domino Park in Brooklyn each have the large, white "distance circles" that have proved both popular and functional.

Images of the privately-owned Domino Park in Brooklyn show New Yorkers getting some much needed fresh air while safely adhering to health advisories.

Likewise, photos from Dolores Park show hundreds of people lounging about and enjoying the sunshine while easily maintaining the recommended six feet of space between them.

Rather than close the park due to overcrowding, San Francisco mayor London Breed opted for the circles after seeing them in Domino Park.

Parks across Toronto and many of their amenities have reopened but officials have stressed that people still need to keep a two-metre distance from each other. 

Mayor John Tory mentioned them as a potential design option in a press conference on Monday while Councillor Joe Cressy said the city is looking at a number of ways to make physical distancing easier in parks.

