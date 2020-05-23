City
trinity bellwoods

Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto is totally packed again and people can't take it

If you thought Trinity Bellwoods was bad yesterday, you're going to be livid when you see photos of what it looks like on this warm Saturday.

While Toronto has been quick to judge cities like Vancouver for flooding parks and beaches as soon as the weather turned summery, it appears we're doing the exact same thing and flocking to popular park Trinity Bellwoods. The activity has even inspired its own Reddit thread.

People on social media are expressing their frustration with the crowding as it seems to be the total opposite of social distancing.

Aside from a lack of proper physical distancing, there appear to be few masks in sight.

Some wonder why people compelled to go outside can't find more secluded options for enjoying the sunshine.

Others call the behaviour of those packing the park "ridiculously selfish."

The activity at the park is drawing comparisons from Coachella...

...to Fyre Festival...

...to Florida.

Some are even saying the park should just be closed as they feel this type of display makes it obvious Torontonians can't responsibly comply with distancing rules.

Others still are wondering why tickets aren't being issued. It's been reported that there were an estimated 10 police officers attempting to control a crowd of 10,000.

While everyone loves a good Trinity Bellwoods hang, health officials warn we're not out of the woods of the pandemic yet, and the more we respect the guidelines the sooner we'll all be able to chill outside together.

Trinity Bellwoods

