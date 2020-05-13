Vincent van Gogh exhibition opens in Toronto next month and people can drive in to see it

It's hard to imagine this year's most anticipated art event opening right now, but organizers have devised an innovative way for patrons to safely experience the new Immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibition.

The massive Toronto Star warehouse where the exhibition is being housed will allow people to drive their cars in and see it over a ten-day period during the Gogh by Car initiative from June 18 to 28.

The exhibition will showcase some of the most famous works by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh using light, sound and digital projections throughout the 600,000-square-foot space.

Fourteen vehicles per timeslot will be allowed inside the warehouse while participants can park, turn off their engines and take in a 35-minute version of the experience.

Tickets for Gogh by Car are first come, first serve and anyone who purchases one will also receive a ticket for the walk-in experience when it's deemed safe to open.

Many are predicting that in-car activities will be a big thing this summer with places like drive-in theatres making a comeback as a way to maintain physical distancing while still having a shared experience.