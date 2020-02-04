Toronto is getting a five storey Vincent Van Gogh exhibition

One of the art world's most iconic genius is getting a huge digital exhibit in Toronto dedicated to his work.

In three months' time, the sprawling installation Immersive Van Gogh will hit the city—an abandoned five-storey building in downtown Toronto, to be precise.

Inspired by the artworks of the prolific post-impressionist Dutch painter, Immersive Van Gogh will take visitors into the beautiful and troubled mind of the artist most famous for his haunting oil paintings, self-mutilation, and gruesome suicide.

Sprawling across all five floors of the historic building that used to house Toronto Star's printing presses at 1 Yonge Street, it will encompass the entirety of the 600,000-square-foot warehouse when it opens on May 1, 2020.

Lights, sounds, and immersive digital art will come together in this world premiere of the show by Lighthouse Immersive (the same team who created The Art of Banksy exhibit, which sold out in Toronto in 2018).

You'll be able to wander through giant projections of some of Van Gogh's most iconic masterpieces like Starry Night, Sunflowers, The Potato Eaters, and The Bedroom, just to name a few.

According to the exhibit: "His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes."

The show was designed specifically for the old Toronto Star building by Italian director Massimiliano Siccardi and composer Luca Longobardi, who also created the multimedia show Atelier des Lumieres in Paris.

Tickets for the show start selling at 10 a.m. this Friday.

Timed admission, which gets you access to the exhibit at a specific time and day, run for $34.99. Tickets that allow you to attend any day during May or June cost $39.99. Buy them through the website or over the phone.