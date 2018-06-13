Arts
The world's largest Banksy exhibit has arrived in Toronto

The Banksy exhibit is now open in Toronto. The much anticipated show, billed as the world's largest, has taken over a warehouse at 213 Sterling Road. Inside is a sprawling collection of the artist's work created mainly between 2000 and 2011. From Girl and Balloon to Love is in the Air, there's lots of Banksy's most iconic work here.

Check out the photo gallery from the Art of Banksy in Toronto.

