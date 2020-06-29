How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2020

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2020 are going to be a different experience, much like everything else this year. Instead of visiting places like Ashbridge's Bay and Canada's Wonderland for an epic lights show in the sky, celebrations are going online.

On July 1 at 10 p.m. wherever you are in Canada you can watch Canada Day fireworks on your mobile device or computer.

Phone users will get an augmented reality experience. Viewers can just point their phone or tablet to the sky for a 3-minute show displaying 3D fireworks. The augmented reality experience will give off the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display.

Desktop users will be able to watch a classic video montage of Canada Day fireworks.

See the light. On July 1, watch from home as Canada’s iconic @TourCNTower is basked in radiant colours during a special 15-min light show set to the music of diverse Canadian artists. https://t.co/v2V0b5DSjF#CanadaDay #CanadaDayTO pic.twitter.com/sAzjc1JeuG — City of Toronto Arts & Culture (@culture_to) June 26, 2020

In addition to fireworks, the CN Tower will be doing a Canada Day Light Show livestream also at 10 p.m. The 15-minute visual display will be set to the music of a diverse group of Canadian artists and can be watched on the city's YouTube channel.

If you're looking to do your own Canada Day fireworks this year it's important to know the rules. According to the City of Toronto, fireworks on private property are allowed on Canada Day, even without a permit.

In other words, anyone who wants to use fireworks on their own property on Canada Day is free to do so without any form of permission or permit as long as they comply with the City of Toronto fireworks bylaw (Bylaw 1422-2007, Municipal Code 466).