This is what Toronto has planned for Canada Day 2020 instead of the usual fireworks

Canada Day in Toronto is going virtual in 2o20 with a star-studded program in celebration of the country's 153rd birthday on July 1. Expect big things but it won't be the usual fireworks gathering at Nathan Phillips Square.

The city just announced that it's helping Toronto celebrate digitally this year with an all-day program that includes music, dance, comedy and virtual fireworks.

Canada Day 2020 will see over 50 artists perform, including Haviah Mighty, Gordon Lightfoot, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Ali Hassan, Cris Derksen, The Next Generation Leahy and more.

An emphasis on Toronto culture is part of the event as well, with some performances happening both live and pre-recorded from venues around the city like the newly renovated El Mocombo.

The CN Tower will put on a 15-minute light show that will be streamed live from its website.

Spread out over three segments throughout the day, the Culture Jam portion in the afternoon will include jam sessions from different Toronto artists and highlight neighbourhoods across the city.

Downloadable Celebration Kits are also available for free and include Canada-themed crafts, games, recipes, outdoor activities and more.

Due to the pandemic, city-hosted events have been cancelled and large-scale gatherings are prohibited.

In the meantime, Mayor John Tory is encouraging residents to decorate their porches, front doors, balconies or windows for this year's Canada Day.

The Canada Day 2020 livestream program kicks off Wednesday, July 1 at 9 a.m. on YouTube.