CN Tower Canada Day

How to watch the CN Tower light show on Canada Day

A light show is coming to the CN Tower this year for Canada Day. What is being billed as an extraordinary 15-minute light show set to the music of a diverse group of Canadian artists begins at 10 p.m. sharp on July 1. 

Watch it in person (if you have a view of the CN Tower) or by streaming it on the city's YouTube channel. You can also listen to the simulcast on CHUM 104.5.

It's unclear whether fireworks will be part of the lightshow. Promotion for the event does not mention this so don't be surprised (or disappointed) if it's a light show only.

If fireworks are what you're looking for, there's a variety of ways to watch firework celebrations both virtually and in person in Toronto this year.

