Toronto outdoor swimming pools are now open and here's a map of where to find them

Many of Toronto's 58 outdoor pools are now open just in time to cool off and have some summertime fun in the sun.

The SwimTO program launched this week to include swimming beaches, wading pools, splash pads and the city's outdoor pools.

Toronto has confirmed that 15 pools are open as of Friday, June 26, and all others on Saturday, June 27. The exceptions are Summerville, Alexandra Park and Kiwanis which will remain closed this summer for planned repair projects.

Swimmers can expect to leave their name with city staff for contract tracing purposes and pools will be operating at limited capacity. Leisure swims will be allowed for 45 minute sessions before staff pause for cleaning.

Here's a list of the pools opening in Toronto this weekend.