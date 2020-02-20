15 things you must do in Toronto before winter is over

Winter in Toronto is almost over—praise be—but the final stretch is always the hardest, meaning we need more fun than ever to distract us from the snowy season. Thankfully there are a few more events to last us through mid-March until we can offically say we survived winter blues.

Here are some things you must do in Toronto before winter is over.

Relive your childhood at the ROM with this massive interactive exhibit dedicated to A.A. Milne's beloved bear, Winnie the Pooh. It opens on March 7 with its collection of original sketches, photographs, and memorabilia, for all the nostalgic folks out there.

What can distract you more from the frigid weather outside than watching two skilled pianists battle it out in front of you, while you get drunk off old fashioneds? Gastby's Speakeasy on King West has just opened and it's promising some good ol' singalong fun.

The city has tons of beloved outdoor rinks, but the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail in College Park is the newest to join the fold. This oval-shaped rink is actually one of the most environmentally-friendly outdoor artificial rinks in North America. It's open until March 22.

Head up to the woods from March 14 until April 12 for this fest dedicated to maple trees and their sugary excretions. The Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival at the Kortright Centre for Conservation will include tapping demonstrations, wagon rides and pancake feasts.

Toronto's biggest art gallery has not one but two exhibits that just launched: one featuring the black and white photographs of Diane Arbus, and another dedicated to the Golden Age of Magic. If you're under 25, they're free to see, otherwise regular adult pricing applies for these shows running until May 18.

If nothing else will compel you to Toronto's frigid waterfront this winter, a towering clanging lifeguard chair might. The annual arts exhibit is on at Woodbine Beach this year with four large-scale artworks that stay up until March 30.

Try the chicken sticks with plum sauce at this famous Chinese chop suey spot before it's gone for good. Sea-Hi, which has been operating at Bathurst and Wilson for 59 years, closes its doors on February 29, meaning you'll have to get your egg roll fix elsewhere after that.

For the last two months, the Toronto Zoo has been transforming nightly into an immersive, glow-in-the-dark experience that leads you through the year 2099. Imagine a time when humans and natures live in harmony (and animals aren't stuck in cages) at this exhibit that runs until April 13.

In an attempt to counteract the hibernation that comes with cold weather, the City and Tourism Toronto launched Toronto Spotlight: a new promotion that offers 2-for-1 tickets to a bunch of different attractions around the city like Casa Loma or the CN Tower. There's two weekends left to take advantage of, so act now.

Get in your finest cosplay and get ready to fan out at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The annual pop culture extravaganza is back on March 20 until the 22, meaning you'll probably be seeing a lot of skin-tight spandex that weekend.

NBC's hit workplace comedy The Office has its own escape room called "Escape This 9 to 5". Dunder Mufflin nerds are flocking to this trivia trap at 1444 Dupont Street, so book now if you're trying to play before it ends on April 19.

You have until March 29 to visit Ontario Place for this annual light show, meant to brighten up the dreary winter nights with some fun mememories for the 'Gram.

The long-awaited brew fest dedicated to J.K. Rowling's world of witches and wizards is finally hitting Craft Beer Market on March 1. A $45 ticket grants you a 12 oz beer and five tokens for activitiy stations. Don't forget your robes and your gowns.

Despite a first rush on these coveted seats, there are still some tickets left for Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical. Crowds have been blown away show after show at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, so if you can snag tickets to this award-winning stage show, it runs until May 17.

Northern Contemporary gallery is launching an exhibit of visual and clothing art by Toronto street artists. Opening Februray 20, the gallery curated by Katherine Duffin of Revamped Clothing runs until March 5 and is free to see.