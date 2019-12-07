A huge Winnie-the-Pooh exhibition is coming to Toronto

Get ready to channel your inner child, Toronto, because a Winnie-the-Pooh exhibition is coming to the Royal Ontario Museum.

The immersive exhibition will be open at the ROM in March, and it'll remind kids and adults of all ages why there's no place like the Hundred Acre Wood.

It'll feature interactive activities and larger-than-life environments while showcasing original sketches, manuscripts, letters, photographs and memorabilia from everyone's favourite childhood stories.

To celebrate the publication of Winnie the Pooh 93 years ago, we're throwing back to our visit to the V&A exhibition, Winnie the Pooh: Exploring a Classic https://t.co/4uf5pYgWr6 @V_and_A pic.twitter.com/RdEY8DyNPo — Books Bird (@BooksBirdBlog) October 14, 2019

"This exhibition will make you fall in love again with these thoughtful characters and delight in their resourcefulness while appreciating the universal themes of cooperation, friendship and tolerance that they embody," the exhibition's description states.

"Winnie-the Pooh brings to life the story behind the creative partnership of author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard."

Although the character of Winnie the Pooh has close ties to the city of Winnipeg, the ROM is the only Canadian stop on the exhibition's tour.

"Finally, have your own Heritage Minute and find out how a black bear from Winnipeg inspired the honey-loving, yellow-furred bear of very little brain," the ROM's website states.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic will be on at the museum from March 7 to August 3 in the Roloff Beny Gallery.