Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
wizards beer festival toronto

Toronto is getting a Harry Potter-themed beer festival next month

We first learned that Toronto was getting a Harry Potter-themed festival nearly three months ago, but the event is finally coming up and tickets are officially on sale. 

The Wizard's Beer Festival is coming to Craft Beer Market on March 1 and you can grab a ticket for $45

One ticket includes a 12 oz beer as well as five tokens that'll give you access to several beer and activity stations. 

The event will also include a variety of magical on-site entertainment including local DJs, tarot card readers, wand making classes and dry ice.

"Don’t forget to put on your robes and gowns, as appropriate wizard attire is 100% encouraged and plenty of opportunities will be available to win some magical items of your own!" reads a release about the event.

"This festival is created for fantasy and magic lovers, a mystical place where your imagination can roam free."

Lisa Brown

