A magical Harry Potter-themed festival is coming to Toronto this winter

What could be better than combining the world of witches and wizards with beer? Nothing, that's what.

And soon enough you'll be able to attend a Toronto event that does just that.

The Wizard's Beer Festival is coming to Toronto on March 1, and it's bringing all the magic of the Harry Potter world with it.

The event will feature entertainment from local DJs, tarot card readers, wand-making classes and dry ice.

A ticket to the festival comes with a 12 oz welcome beer and five tokens that will give you access to various beer and activity stations.

"This festival is created for fantasy and magic lovers, a mystical place where your imagination can roam free," the event description states.

Those who attend the event are encouraged to dress in their very best wizard attire, and there will also be opportunities to win some magical items.

The festival is headed to a bunch of different cities, and its Toronto stop will be held at CRAFT Beer Market.

Tickets for this magical event go on sale next week, and they're limited to a maximum of 300 people. So grab your robe and wand and don't miss out on the chance to experience all things wizardry.