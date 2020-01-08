35 attractions in Toronto are offering 2-for-1 admission this winter

In an effort to counteract what can be an admittedly miserable season in Toronto, Mayor John Tory and Tourism Toronto have launched a perks program to promote the city as a winter destination.

The Toronto Spotlight promotion appeals to tourists and locals alike, and encourages everyone to "get out, do more" with 2-for-1 tickets and other special deals over four separate weekends this season.

Introducing ✨Toronto Spotlight✨

Enjoy 2-1 admissions and special offers over four different spotlight weekends ❄️ Do more this winter!

👉 https://t.co/MUXbioNlhP pic.twitter.com/Bj00yUBRgM — Tourism Toronto (@SeeTorontoNow) January 8, 2020

More than 35 Toronto attractions and businesses are on board to offer big-time savings on unique experiences and visits to major sights.

From Casa Loma and the C.N. Tower to axe-throwing and Eating Through T.O. food and drink tours, the promotions run the gamut of fun activities that can be enjoyed year-round.

The initiative also comes with its own hashtag, #openyourcuriosity, and a handy online guide to winter date ideas, hotels, and festivals and other events around the city.

At @TourCNTower this morning with @JohnTory to announce Toronto Spotlight - a new campaign promoting Toronto as a winter destination including 2-for-1 admission and special offers over four different spotlight weekends this winter https://t.co/avOAsnliCx #seetorontonow pic.twitter.com/mXqyTPM8N3 — Business Events Toronto (@MeetInToronto) January 8, 2020

The Spotlight weekends, each three days long, are January 31–February 2, February 7–9, February 21-23 and February 28–March 1.

With the right attitude (and outerwear), there is no excuse not to get out and enjoy the fun — as well as the savings.