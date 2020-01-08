City
Becky Robertson
Posted 25 minutes ago
35 attractions in Toronto are offering 2-for-1 admission this winter

In an effort to counteract what can be an admittedly miserable season in Toronto, Mayor John Tory and Tourism Toronto have launched a perks program to promote the city as a winter destination.

The Toronto Spotlight promotion appeals to tourists and locals alike, and encourages everyone to "get out, do more" with 2-for-1 tickets and other special deals over four separate weekends this season.

More than 35 Toronto attractions and businesses are on board to offer big-time savings on unique experiences and visits to major sights.

From Casa Loma and the C.N. Tower to axe-throwing and Eating Through T.O. food and drink tours, the promotions run the gamut of fun activities that can be enjoyed year-round.

The initiative also comes with its own hashtag, #openyourcuriosity, and a handy online guide to winter date ideas, hotels, and festivals and other events around the city.

The Spotlight weekends, each three days long, are January 31–February 2, February 7–9, February 21-23 and February 28–March 1.

With the right attitude (and outerwear), there is no excuse not to get out and enjoy the fun — as well as the savings.

