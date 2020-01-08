City
toronto weather

Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of winter storm

In the lead-up to what looks to be big winter storm heading to Toronto this weekend, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, effective early this morning.

Though we've been enjoying a mild week, a mess of snow, rain, and freezing rain are on the way for Toronto and the surrounding area north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, as well as east of Lake Huron, hitting a large chunk of Southern Ontario.

The statement warns that there could be "significant" snowfall and ice buildup with this high-impact weather system, and that commutes will definitely be affected.

Slippery roads and sidewalks, snow squalls and "persistent" lake-effect bands of snow are all in the cards. Also, much colder weather than we've seen in weeks, feeling like -9 C by Sunday.

The Weather Network eports that parts of the GTA could see their entire average rainfall for January within just 12 hours' time on Saturday.

With this morning's fresh snow accumulation just a hint of what's to come in the next few days, residents of Toronto and the GTA are advised to bundle up and reserve ample time to get to wherever they're going this weekend.

Sanjin Avdicevic

