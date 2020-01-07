Toronto predicted to be hit with messy winter storm this weekend

It's shaping up to be a pretty decent week in Toronto as far as winter weather goes, but it seems our luck is bound to change once the weekend rolls around.

Meteorologists from The Weather Network are warning that mild temperatures could be followed by a messy winter system beginning Saturday, so you might want to dedicate this coming weekend to household chores and Netflix.

Southern Ontario's unsettled week may end with a messy, wintry blast, complete with quick shots of snow, lake-effect bands, and a surge of milder air and rain. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 7, 2020

"Late week will see a surge of milder air from the south ahead of the next low pressure centre to target the region," a blog post on The Weather Network's website states.

"That means more rain than snow is expected for much of southern Ontario on Friday, with temperatures creeping into the high single digits — possibly even breaking the 10 C mark for the extreme southwest."

Sadly, the weekend will feel far more like winter.

"Behind that early spring-like front, however, a much more wintry blast is possible as a strong cold front crosses the region Saturday morning and arctic air presses south," the post explains.

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says in the post that an abundant subtropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will surge into southern Ontario as temperatures fall simultaneously.

"This is the recipe for a high impact and messy winter storm," he says.

While it's still too early to predict the exact details of the storm, Gillham says it's likely to last through Saturday, Saturday night and into early Sunday.

Thankfully, it's only Tuesday, so we still have some time to enjoy the mild weather before the storm sets in.

Wednesday is expected to see a few flurries with a high of -3 C while Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a projected high of -1 C.