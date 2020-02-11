Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sea hi chinese toronto

One of Toronto's most iconic Chinese restaurants is closing after 59 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's oldest restaurants for chop suey Chinese has announced that it's closing for good at the end of the month. 

Sea-Hi Famous Chinese Food, which has been serving egg rolls and chicken sticks for 59 years, will be closing up shop on February 29. 

A staple of the Jewish community, the original Sea-Hi first opened in Chinatown more than 80 years ago before moving up to Bathurst and Wilson under the Chui family. 

The restaurant was even the backdrop for the documentary Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, which featured musicians like Steven Page performing holiday songs in the space. 

"With a very heavy heart, we announce that Sea-Hi Chinese restaurant will be officially closing on February 29, 2020," wrote the owners in a post. 

Locals who have been visiting the restaurant for decades are taking to Sea-Hi's social media pages to lament the loss of the neighbourhood institution. 

As far as North American-Chinese food goes, few remaining restaurants in the city with hard-to-find yaka mein, or Sea-Hi's deep-fried chicken sticks, served with their famous plum sauce. 

According to the Chui family, many of the restaurant's furniture and memoribilia (including their iconic golden Buddha, perhaps)  are now being auctioned off.

All proceeds will be donated to the Baycrest Hospital and North York General Hospital, where all the owner's kids were born. 

Lead photo by

Dream of Jewish Christmas

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is looking to crack down on hookah smoking again

One of Toronto's most iconic Chinese restaurants is closing after 59 years

Drake's restaurant Pick 6ix has permanently shut down

Toronto could soon be getting legal cannabis lounges and cafes

Starbucks has opened its first pick-up location in Toronto and it's already controversial

15 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto

Buck-a-shuck oyster deals in Toronto by day of the week

U of T students raising funds for beloved brown food truck operator