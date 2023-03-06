Huge new live entertainment venue is opening near Toronto with Bryan Adams performing

The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort is officially set to open next month, and will be inaugurated with a performance by Canada's own legendary musician Bryan Adams.

The massive 2,500-seat live entertainment venue opens April 26, 2023 at the brand new $500M Pickering Casino Resort, which will host live entertainment, sporting events, and special attractions.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams will kick off the grand opening with a live concert on the 26th at 8 p.m.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Canadian icon Bryan Adams officially open Pickering Casino Resort and introduce The Arena," said Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment.

"His dynamic performance will be the perfect way to showcase this venue and emphasize our commitment to providing a wide range of world-class events and experiences from concerts to sports."

Patrons have been placing bets at the 96,000 sq. ft casino since it opened over the summer in July, attracting some serious high rollers including Drake and his entourage.

Pickering Casino Resort also features nine distinct restaurants ranging from fine dining to an All You Can Eat buffet, the Great Canadian Sportsbook, flexible meeting space and a chic 275-room hotel.

Tickets to The Arena's first performance by Bryan Adams go on sale to the general public on March 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.ca and start at $149.