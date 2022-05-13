Not everyone is loving the AYCE buffet at the new casino in Pickering

All You Can Eat (AYCE) buffets are a thing of beauty - who would pass on the freedom to pay a fee and eat unlimited plates of food, without having to think of how much each plate is going to cost?

Toronto has its fair share of AYCE restaurants as well as many hot pot restaurants and popular Indian buffets.

Now there's a new AYCE buffet hidden away in a casino that recently opened in Pickering. The verdict? Based on initial postings on social media it seems not everyone is loving it so far.

In a recent video, a user by the name of gtadealmom posted about her experience at the Pickering casino buffet. She was not impressed.

Her video shows what diners can expect to get for $35.

On the menu that day, the buffet featured:

two skillets of pasta (pesto and bolognese)

two pizzas that look like they came out of a box

mashed potatoes

grilled vegetables

grilled chicken

salmon

sausage

scant cups of what looks like 7 layer dip with a tray of Tostidos beside it

plastic cups of meat and cheese skewers

Comments under the video mostly express disappointment, with the general consensus that for the price, it's not worth it.

The Google reviews are more balanced with one person suggesting it's an "excellent buffet with quality meal and great service" and another commenting that the "salmon was overcooked."

According to the casino's website, the buffet is "unique" with "5 interactive stations" and is a "Jackpot of flavours."

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday and actually costs extra ($45) on Fridays and Saturdays when the buffet features extra offerings like slow roasted prime rib and "shushi and seafood bar."