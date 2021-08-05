Huge new casino and resort opens near Toronto

A new casino has officially opened its doors in the GTA.

The highly anticipated Pickering Casino Resort, just east of Toronto, began letting patrons place their bets on July 26 and is currently at 75 per cent capacity.

Once COVID-19 health and safety restrictions are removed, the property will feature approximately 2,400 slot machines, just under 100 live table games, approximately 140 live dealer stadium gaming terminals and 10 dining options.

"The opening of the casino at Pickering Casino Resort is yet another step toward our company's recovery from the impact of COVID-19," said Terrance Doyle, the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The facility has already created 600 jobs in the Durham Region and that's only in the first phase of the property's opening.

"This will be Great Canadian's 25th property currently operating in Canada and the first casino resort opened in Ontario in 16 years," Doyle said.

Once at full capacity, the casino complex, which sits on a 240-acre site near Church Street, north of Bayly Avenue in Pickering, is expected to create a total of 10,000 jobs and contribute $600 million in tax revenue for Pickering.