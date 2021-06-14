Massey Hall announces its re-opening after 3 years and here are what the first shows will be

After being shuttered for three years for a much-needed overhaul, the historic Massey Hall is just about ready to welcome music fans for concerts once again.

Toronto's most iconic concert venue, which turned 127 this year, closed its doors back in July 2018 as part of a $135 million dollar renovation.

During this time, the space saw the addition of a seven-storey tower studio, Allied Music Centre, as well as a revamp of both the exterior and interior, where the newly dedicated Allan Slaight Auditorium (named after the former president of Global TV and one of the biggest donors to the project) can be found.

The refinished front doors, which more closely resemble the original ones from 1894, have been visible on Victoria Street for a few months now.

The sign that bears the original name "Massey Music Hall" and all of the original stained glass windows have also been restored to their original glory.

Attendees to concerts this coming fall can also expect to see a major facelift inside with a restored Art Deco-style lobby, improved acoustics, all-new retractable seats, and three different venue sections.

A full lineup of concerts will be starting this coming November, with advanced tickets going on sale June 16 at 12 p.m. for members and June 21 at 12 p.m. for the rest of the public.

Gordon Lightfoot, the same legendary artist that led the send-off three years ago, will be kicking things off from Nov. 25 to 27.

After that, the lineup of performers, which will carry concert goers right into October 2022 with around 40 shows, includes names like Broken Social Scene, City and Colour, Courtney Barnett, Wynton Marsalis, and Serena Ryder and William Prince.

The annual New Year's comedy event will also be back to ring in 2022 and will be hosted by comedian Steve Patterson.

Massey Hall says that they will contact ticket-holders for postponed shows that were previously on sale.