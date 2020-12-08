Here's what Massey Hall and its new 7-storey music complex in Toronto will look like

Toronto's new seven-storey music complex next to historic Massey Hall has been in the works for over five years, and now its 2021 end date is finally drawing nearer.

New renderings show how the new complex will be called Allied Music Centre, and highlight a new retractable seating system at Massey Hall that will allow an area of the venue to transform completely.

Allied Music Centre will be home to a previously unannounced artists' lab, lounge, theatre and studio.

The intimate theatre seating 100 will be suitable for performances, workshops and club-type events, and will also feature retractable seating.

A studio can act as a classroom, rehearsal room, or space for emerging artists to create new work.

The artists' lab is meant to be a suite of resources that includes digital work stations, an instrument library and acoustically treated practice rooms.

The lounge should be a day-to-night gathering space for the music community, concert-goers and creatives alike.

"In Allied, we have found a partner who shares our values, believes in our mission, and from day one wanted to know what they could do to make the Massey Hall Revitalization even more impactful to the community," said Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

"As a result, their insightful and meaningful investment is not only bringing Massey Hall a significant step closer to reopening, but also serving as the catalyst for expanded scope, adding a new performance venue and dedicated spaces for artist development and music education."

Massey Hall has been designated a National Historic Site, and as already announced, will feature over 100 restored original stained glass windows along with exhibits and archives throughout the venue.

The new seven-story complex will also come with a club with city sightlines and a capacity of 500, plus accessible seating and state-of-the-art production facilities.