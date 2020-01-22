DJ Khaled was seen hitting a bunch of Toronto spots with Drake

Only a day after the birth of his second child, DJ Khaled abandoned his daddy duties to take a little vacation to Toronto with Drake as his tour guide.

The Louisiana-born producer posted an uncaptioned Instagram picture of himself bundled up in front of the illuminated CN Tower last night (after his IG stories showed him flying in with some friends on a private jet), followed by a slew of other posts of him hitting the town.

He shot some freethrows with Drake and crew on the private court at the 6ix god's new Bridle Path mansion before spending a few hours working on what might be a forthcoming project of some sort in Drake's in-house studio along with some notable OVOers.

A photo from Roc Nation music executive and photographer Lenny S. includes a cryptic caption that hints at an entire new album from... someone.

Khaled's eleventh and most-recent record came out in May 2019, while Drake announced at DaBaby's Toronto show in December that he'll be releasing a full-length follow-up to 2018's Scorpion sometime this year.

After putting in some hours at the studio, Khaled stopped in for a bite (or ten) at hip Portland Street staple Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen, right next door to Shawn Mendes's favourite Toronto spot, while out and about in the city.

"I love Toronto I love the Toronto people and I love yard man food in Toronto I always feel like I'm at home," he wrote in the mostly punctuation-less caption of a three-part post about the eatery. "Toronto always show me love Grateful for dat. BLESS UP!🇨🇦"

He went on to walk his 17.9 million Instagram followers through the Chubby's menu and show its neon sign, saying "The food incredible here, I love this spot," in a video.

The whole entourage was also snapped cheersing at Sotto Sotto, the Yorkville trattoria Drake has famously rapped about, at one point during Khaled's visit.

The We The Best Music founder posted some stories getting back on a plane late this afternoon, so it seems that his quick one-day trip to the Great White North has already come to a close (guess he really didn't want to spend anotha one here in the cold).

But the question remains: what exactly were he and Drake collaborating on and when can we expect it?