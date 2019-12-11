Drake surprised fans at a Toronto concert last night

Drake surprised fans of the quickly rising rapper, Dababy, during his show at Rebel last night.

When the Toronto icon stepped on stage he was met with a roaring hello from the Dababy's crowd.

The two performed a few songs together and Drake had some nice things to say about the American artist as well.

Drake Came To Support DaBaby’s Show In Toronto ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/R15fabMPJR — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 11, 2019

Drake said he used to watch videos of Dababy back in 2017, and knows when to pay attention to a rapper if he thinks they're going far.

This year has been big for Dababy with two hit albums the rapper has met hip hop stardom pretty quickly.

"We don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I want to say congratulations, you killing it," Drake said at the show before the two shared a hug on stage.

The two performed Drake's hit God's Plan.

i will forever flex the fact that i saw dababy & drake all in one night pic.twitter.com/8f98Sq5G3M — له‌رێ (@larihsaleh) December 11, 2019

Possibly even more exciting than the surprise appearance was a piece of information Drake dropped after the performance.

Drake came out to DaBaby’s show in Toronto and says he’s going home to finish the album.



new Drake album in 2020?



pic.twitter.com/1iD6YwAtZF — Abdi TV (@AbdiTV) December 11, 2019

"I'm going to go back to the crib and try to finish this album," Drake can be heard saying after the performance. Now fans are speculating that there will be a new Drake album in 2020.

Many were quick to point out how different Drake's reception was at Dababy's show, compared to when Tyler Creator brought Drake out for a surprise appearance at his Camp Flog Gnaw festival..Drake was booed of the stage at the festival.

Tyler The Creator fans are so confused rn https://t.co/6p4IzTwsr4 — San-Tuh 🏁 (@obaesav) December 11, 2019

It must make a difference when you make surprise appearances in your hometown.