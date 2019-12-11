Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake rebel

Drake surprised fans at a Toronto concert last night

Drake surprised fans of the quickly rising rapper, Dababy, during his show at Rebel last night. 

@dababy thank you for letting me on your stage tonight

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

When the Toronto icon stepped on stage he was met with a roaring hello from the Dababy's crowd.

The two performed a few songs together and Drake had some nice things to say about the American artist as well.

Drake said he used to watch videos of Dababy back in 2017, and knows when to pay attention to a rapper if he thinks they're going far. 

This year has been big for Dababy with two hit albums the rapper has met hip hop stardom pretty quickly.

"We don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I want to say congratulations, you killing it," Drake said at the show before the two shared a hug on stage. 

The two performed Drake's hit God's Plan.

Possibly even more exciting than the surprise appearance was a piece of information Drake dropped after the performance.

"I'm going to go back to the crib and try to finish this album," Drake can be heard saying after the performance. Now fans are speculating that there will be a new Drake album in 2020.

Many were quick to point out how different Drake's reception was  at Dababy's show, compared to when Tyler Creator brought Drake out for a surprise appearance at his Camp Flog Gnaw festival..Drake was booed of the stage at the festival.

It must make a difference when you make surprise appearances in your hometown. 

