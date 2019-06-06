Sports & Play
gods plan parody toronto

Someone remixed Drake's God's Plan for the Toronto Raptors

We didn't get to see Drake last night in Oakland at the Raptors' historic win against the Warriors—we kind of needed a break from him anyway—but 'out of sight' doesn't mean 'out of mind.' 

Aside from fact that he remains the GSW's biggest troll on Instagram, Toronto's most extra rap star has become the inspiration for some of the Finals' biggest memes and parodies. 

His over-the-top antics have inspired the YouTube channel House of Highlights to make a parody of his Scorpion single God's Plan.

Kawhi's Plan comes complete with a spot-on Drake imitator and a Kawhi impersonator (played by @officialminks) whose face will have you rolling.

"Kawhi's plan, Kawhi's plan, He might talk sometimes he don't, He might just be here on loan." It's lyrical gold.

The video also features shots of Drake's most ridiculous moments, like fighting with Draymond, or picking lint off Stephen Curry's head to sell on eBay.

"Do you like the Raptors, I tell them only partly, and if we start to lose, I might change my jersey." 

Warriors jersey, Home Alone hoodie—we don't really care what Drake wears. As long as the Raptors win Game 4 on Friday, we're good.

