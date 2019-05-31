Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Drake Dell Curry Jersey

Drake was almost on his best behaviour during Game 1 of NBA Finals

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After Drake treated Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse to a shoulder rub in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he got a warning.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Drake that he crossed the line between passionate and inappropriate.

"When you're in the middle of coaching a game and you're completely focused, you obviously don't want somebody who's not on your team touching you," he said in a news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday night, Drake was expected to be on his best behaviour. So, he changed his approach.

He wore a vintage, signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey—Dell Curry is Steph Curry’s father. Dell played for the Raptors for three seasons from 1999 to 2002. When Steph was young, he sometimes came to practices to shoot with the Raptors.

Drake also wore an armband over his #30 and #35 tattoos for the Warriors’ Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Before he was the Raptors’ global ambassador, Drake was a huge Warriors fan.

But, once the game was over, Drake couldn’t keep quiet. He got into an argument with Warriors’ forward Draymond Green. It’s unclear what he said, but at one point it looks like he called Green “trash.”

Green downplayed the interaction in a news conference after the game. “We talked, we barked a little bit but I wouldn’t necessarily consider that a scuffle,” he said.

Drake’s behaviour will be put to the test again at Game 2 on Sunday night.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

New Balance trolls Oakland with vicious Kawhi Leonard billboard

Drake was almost on his best behaviour during Game 1 of NBA Finals

We The North flags are taking over Toronto

Toronto took to the streets to celebrate Raptors win over Warriors

Thousands of Toronto Raptors fans crowded Jurassic Parks across Canada

Toronto Raptors defeat the Warriors to take Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors just set a new ticket price record

Toronto is literally obsessed with the Raptors right now