Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Drake Kevin hoodie

Drake wore a Home Alone hoodie to the NBA Finals and Macaulay Culkin responded

Last night, Drake wore a hoodie with the classic Home Alone movie poster image of Macaulay Culkin (who played the main character, Kevin) to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The sweater was meant to target Kevin Durant, who is currently out because of a calf strain, but instead, Culkin responded to Drake's outfit choice.

During the game, Culkin tweeted, “Hey @Drake I’m right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

After the game, the Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant apparently had some words for the Raptors' Global Ambassador.

Drake’s apparel has been not-so-subtly sending direct messages to the Golden State Warriors. He wore Steph Curry’s father's Raptors jersey to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

3 more.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Only time will tell which player he targets at Game 3, if any.

Macaulay Culkin

