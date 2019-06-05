Raptors defeat Warriors to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors traveled to Oakland and took Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors 123-109.

Toronto led pretty much the entire game, outscoring the Warriors in all four quarters. Splash brother Klay Thompson sat out the game with a hamstring injury.

Danny Green was huge beyond the arc for the Raptors, draining six three pointers, while Kyle Lowry had a bounce-back game with 23 points.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 30 points while Steph Curry piled in 47 points for the Warriors.

There was no sign of Drake who doesn't show up on the road but Superfan Nav Bhatia made the trip.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were among the famous faces that sat courtside along with members of Metallica and Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Game 4 goes Friday night in Oakland at 9 p.m.