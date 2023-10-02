Sephora is opening a location inside Toronto's most buzzed about new building

Sephora is arguably one of the top destinations in Toronto for new, hip, and happenin' beauty products.

With locations in major hubs like the Eaton Centre, Yorkville, and Yorkdale Mall, the brand has all but cornered the market — and now, there's another location joining the list.

Tucked away in The Well, the city's newest (and largest) semi-enclosed shopping centre, the new Sephora spot will make it even easier to nab all your fave goodies without having to hop on transit or brave the mall crowds.

The new Sephora location comes hot on the heels of another that was opened just last year in Union Station and plans to offer the same services you know and love, like in-store beauty services and a full suite of products.

The massive 7.7-acre mixed-use community will also be home to other big-name fixtures like Indigo and adidas, as well as several home decor and furniture shops, healthcare centres, grocery stores, and food market offerings.

Stores you'll be able to browse include Structube, Gotstyle, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sweat and Tonic, Frank & Oak, Bailey Nelson, Design Republic, Quantum Coffee, and Tokyo Smoke (you can check out the rest of the up-to-date list if you're curious).