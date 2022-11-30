Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
the well toronto

Toronto's massive new semi-enclosed shopping centre is looking closer to reality

Toronto's largest active construction project will bring a brand new semi-enclosed shopping centre to the city in the new year, and a fresh update is offering a rare glimpse inside the grand space at The Well that will soon be bustling with life.

The project sprawling from the northwest corner of Front and Spadina will be a self-contained live/work community with seven buildings from a team of developers and architects, all linked by a central galleria containing three levels of retail, including a sprawling food market.

A LinkedIn post by Adrian Price, design principal at BDP, sheds light on the retail component's progress, stating that "the BDP designed roof canopy is looking spectacular and is probably the biggest umbrella in North America! The retail is set to open mid-2023."

That canopy is easily the standout feature of the space, spanning 35,000 square feet and containing almost 2,000 panes of glass.

It will shelter shoppers from inclement weather while maintaining an open-air atmosphere that will make this space feel more like a multi-level street than a shopping mall.

Crews actually had to assemble the canopy twice; It was first put together at its manufacturing facility in Germany before being disassembled, shipped across the Atlantic, and reassembled at the build site in Toronto.

Confirmed businesses at The Well include Adidas, Bone & Biscuit Co., Bridgette, Myodetox, Bailey Nelson, Fix Coffee + Bikes, Tokyo Smoke, Sweat & Tonic, Quantum Coffee, the first Canadian location of NYC-based Prince St. Pizza, LuLu, Warner Music Group, Arcadia Earth, The Dorsett, La Plume, and Vie by Le.

The Well's 70,000-square-foot market, known as Wellington Market, will offer a wide range of food and beverage options, housed in a fully-licensed space with a capacity of 4,200 hungry and thirsty patrons.

blogTO was treated to a preview of these retail spaces back in the spring, and based on the latest photo update, this new shopping and dining hub is looking much closer to readiness.

Adrian Price
