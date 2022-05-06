Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of legendary NYC pizza spot

A famous NYC pizza restaurant has chosen Toronto as the location for their first Canadian restaurant ever.

Prince St. Pizza is opening up at The Well in Toronto, a mixed-use project made up of towers and mid-rise buildings that promises it will be home to restaurants, a food market, office spaces, rental suites, retailers and condos.

One of the retail tenants moving in is Prince St. Pizza, which has never had a location in Canada before.

They're known for their "spicy pepperoni squares" with crispy, cupped pepperoni and an airy crust. Canada isn't the only place they're expanding: they've also been opening other locations in places like San Diego and Los Angeles.

The Well should also play host to an upscale French bistro, a two-level British tavern with an English farmhouse dining room and a patio, and a 36th-floor flagship restaurant with a sushi counter, chef's rail and an emphasis on modern American food.

Food and drink market Wellington Market should be 70,000 square feet and licensed for a capacity of a whopping 4,200 people. Vendors should include Rosie's, Lobster Burger Bar, La Cubana, Hooky's and Sweetie Pie.

The Well will also have several wellness-based components including a location of gym Sweat and Tonic.

Prince St. won't be the only "first in Canada" there, either: it'll also be the first Canadian location for immersive environmental exhibit Arcadia Earth.

The Well is working toward opening in spring 2023.