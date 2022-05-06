Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
prince st pizza toronto

Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of legendary NYC pizza spot

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A famous NYC pizza restaurant has chosen Toronto as the location for their first Canadian restaurant ever.

Prince St. Pizza is opening up at The Well in Toronto, a mixed-use project made up of towers and mid-rise buildings that promises it will be home to restaurants, a food market, office spaces, rental suites, retailers and condos.

One of the retail tenants moving in is Prince St. Pizza, which has never had a location in Canada before.

They're known for their "spicy pepperoni squares" with crispy, cupped pepperoni and an airy crust. Canada isn't the only place they're expanding: they've also been opening other locations in places like San Diego and Los Angeles.

The Well should also play host to an upscale French bistro, a two-level British tavern with an English farmhouse dining room and a patio, and a 36th-floor flagship restaurant with a sushi counter, chef's rail and an emphasis on modern American food.

Food and drink market Wellington Market should be 70,000 square feet and licensed for a capacity of a whopping 4,200 people. Vendors should include Rosie's, Lobster Burger Bar, La Cubana, Hooky's and Sweetie Pie.

The Well will also have several wellness-based components including a location of gym Sweat and Tonic

Prince St. won't be the only "first in Canada" there, either: it'll also be the first Canadian location for immersive environmental exhibit Arcadia Earth.

The Well is working toward opening in spring 2023.

Lead photo by

Prince St. Pizza

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of legendary NYC pizza spot

St. Lawrence Market in Toronto is officially expanding its hours

People are driving to Mississauga to get takeout-only sushi from a father-son team

Toronto is getting its first Michelin restaurants guide

People are upset with Loblaws for making so much money this year

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer

You can get a candle that smells like one of the best pastry shops in Toronto this weekend