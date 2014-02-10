10 under the radar vintage clothing shops in Toronto

Toronto is a fabulous city for vintage clothing shopping. We've got swaths of stores on Ossington and in Kensington Market, but that rich vintage scene also means there are plenty of lesser-known or underrated gems worthy of a visit.

Here's a round-up of vintage clothing shops in Toronto you might now know about.

Now sitting pretty in Kensington Market, this shop has some great deals on women's vintage clothes among its selection of unique dresses. Their purse and shoe game is pretty bomb too, and prices are definitely reasonable considering the quality of the garment.

This Dundas West spot is a go-to place for stocking up on vintage sportswear, including up-cycled and reworked clothing — especially T-shirts, long sleeve tees, sweatshirts and jackets. There's also the odd bag.

Named for the Sonny and Cher song, this Brockton Village spot is stocked with a unique collection of women’s clothing, accessories, housewares and knick-knacks.

If you're looking to take things into the next bracket — labels and price-wise — this West Queen West store is a great place to head. They're a high-end designer men's and women's clothing and accessories consignment shop that's definitely picky about what it carries in terms of labels.

If you've got a big event coming up where you need an outfit that crowns you as the 'belle of the ball', head over to this Parkdale shop that specializes in 60s and 70s vintage dresses and fashion accessories.

Near the intersection at Lakeshore and Islington in Etobicoke, this treasure trove deals in all things fabulous. Here you'll find steals on designer labels — with really decent prices on everything, check their Instagram feed to start shopping before you get there — and absolutely amazing one of a kind pieces. Almost too good to be true.

This gem in Etobicoke near the intersection at Kipling and Horner has an inventory that changes from week-to-week, with new items added every day. The majority of the items in the store are from storage locker auctions, but the owners also scour estate sales, auctions and garage sales for their many pieces on display.

Nestled in a small plaza near the intersection at Ellesmere and Markham roads in Scarborough, this hot shop is all about bringing their customers rare and quality vintage pieces, and definitely no reproductions. Hit this place up if you have some cash to spend.

Near Danforth and Woodbine, this shop is owned by jewellery artist Maggie Krawczyk and her partner. Together, the pair scour Ontario — and beyond — to find unique vintage items. They also sell handcrafted goods. Here you can find a small selection of stunning vintage dresses.

Just like grandma's closet (a really cool grandma!), this Bloorcourt spot is a curated assortment of women's fashion from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The sample of clothes, accessories, shoes, knits and faux and real fur coats may be small, but you can be sure it's all expertly collected.