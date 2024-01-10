25 restaurants to eat at in Toronto during Winterlicious 2024

Winterlicious is back again for 2024, and Toronto's annual winter food festival still going strong. There's a plethora of restaurants taking part in this year's event — 215, to be exact — with each of them bringing something unique to the table (no pun intended).

Care for some zesty, vibrant, Mexican food? Or a Chinese-French fusion? How about exploring a newly opened restaurant, or going back to a familiar face? Winterlicious is the time to do it.

The festival runs from January 26 to February 8 and reservations begin January 11, so book your spot while you can!

Top Picks

If you're not sure what to look for, these restaurants that never miss during Winterlicious.

Located in Le Germain Hotel, this dowtown restaurant has a three-course dinner with plenty of French cuisine meals to choose from. Sweet potato and coconut soup or grilled shrimp? Braised lamb shank or butternut squash gnocchi? The choice is yours.

The Saikyo miso glazed eggplant, Aburi sushi selection, and wagyu tartare never disappoint at this modern Japanese restaurant in King West.

Head to this late-night Spanish tapas spot on Portland if you're in the mood for croquettes, sea bream, short ribs, and tres leches cake.

This popular Mediterranean restaurant in midtown is serving up some of its classics, like the wagyu beef kofta, branzino fillet, and stuffed eggplant.

If you're looking for dinner with a view, this is it. The Yorkville restaurant is offering Japanese and pan-Asian meals like the shrimp tempura maki, miso black cod, and tteokbokki

New this year

Tons of new restaurants have opened up in Toronto the past year — which makes Winterlicious a great way to check some of them out.

The bar that's everything Texan with a touch of French is serving up some comfort eats, like chiken and waffles, braised beef sandwiches, and crispy cornflake tenders.

This downtown Mediterranean restaurant that's known for its pricy menu items is offering some of its signature eats, like cornish hen, rigatoni, and roasted chicken kibbeh that comes with labneh.

Located in King West, this grand steakhouse is best suited for carnivores, as most of its meals consist of seafood and — you guessed it — steak.

Focusing on American BBQ, this downtown restaurant has all the hearty barbecue food you can think of: ribs, chicken drumsticks, beef brisket, and smoked turkey are a few highlights.

Old favourites

These restaurants have quite the reputation of being loved in the city, especially during the annual prix fixe event.

Located in the Harbourfront, you can get a taste of Japanese cuisine at this restaurant. There's a sushi and sashimi selection as well as soy braised lamb and sauteed branzino.

Recommended in the Michelin Guide in 2022 and 2023, this downtown restaurant offers a bit of every cuisine. You can try the cavatelli (a king oyster mushroom ragu), seabass with a jerk glaze and plantain, or latkes.

Known for using Asian ingredients and French techniques, this place is offering a unique fusion of meals, such as the char siu chicken cannelloni, "cheeseburger" spring roll, and Thai braised red curry vegetables.

This fun, whimsical restaurant in The Annex is known for its Italian food. Choose from dishes like the mushroom cavatelli, canestri alla vodka, and any type of pizza.

This Italian restaurant is known for its savoury meals, like the Orata, eggplant melanzane, and mafalde ai fungi.

A Liberty Village classic, this restaurant is serving up some of its signature menu items, like the duck and waffles, lobster bisque, and red wine-braised beef short rib.

Vegan-friendly

If you're concerned about all the steakhouses participating this Winterlicious, fear not: here are are Toronto restaurants that always deliver with their extensive vegan-friendly options.

This Kensington Market restaurant is known for its Indian and Malaysian dishes, like the biryani served with beet salad, dosas, and daal served with roti, shoshito peppers and chickpeas.

One of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants is back this Winterlicious with khao soi, pad Thai, massaman curry, and many more staple dishes to choose from this year. Each menu item comes with a vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free option.

This bright, airy restaurant downtown is offering vibrant Latin American and Mexican eats, like the jackfruit carnitas tacos, empanadas, chile relleno, and cauliflower tostada.

Located in the Sonder Hotel, this restaurant is a mix of Filipino, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cuisine. You can try the Szechuan eggplant and tofu, mushroom eggplant soup, Filipino slaw, and peach mango pearls.

This Indian restaurant in Queen West is offering some of its classic savoury and spicy dishes, like the coconut chickpea and taro root curry, roasted sweet potato chaat, and almond and parsnip halwa.

Cheap & cheerful

Eating out is expensive these days, but fortunately there are some restaurants offering dinners that are less than $50 and lunches that are less than $30 for Winterlicious.

This King West restaurant offers American and Brazilian-style comfort food, like the Wagyu "Mac" Burger and Truffle Fries, BBQ chicken, and jerk chicken tacos.

You can try hearty dishes like the za'atar fried chicken meze platter, mushroom shawarma platter, and steak at this comfort food restaurant in Oakwood Village.

Located near Yonge and Bloor, this Chinese restaurant promises flavourful and punchy dishes this Winterlicious, with chicken skewers served with Dan Dan noodles and wontons, flaming volcano wings, and Chongqing crispy pork to choose from.

This South American restaurant in Roncesvalles is female-led and LGBTQ+ friendly. You can try the restaurant's specialty rice dish — a choice of empanada and house-made cheesecake made with dulce de leche — for this Winterlicious.

Run by George Brown College's Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, this downtown restaurant focuses on Canadian and international cuisine, with dishes like chicken pibli, spinach falafel, and malt-glazed smoked salmon to choose from this year.