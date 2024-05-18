Toronto has a new street food market in a surprising location

Toronto has a brand-new street food market displaying the flavours of the city, and it's in a suprising location.

There's no questioning Toronto's affinity for street food — from hotdogs to sprawling night markets, the city's residents are here for it, and there's now a new spot in the city with a selection of international flavours to keep on your radar.

The recently-opened Hangout Street Market is home to a mozaic of local food vendors, including Poutine Hub, Tamalmex and Mansafji alongside a breakfast joint and a vendor selling waffles, churros and other sweet treats.

Perhaps the most unique part of the new food market, though, it its location. Hangout Street calls a parking lot on Parliament home in a rather sleepy part of Corktown just south of Regent Park.

With around 7 restaurants taking up residence in shipping containers (a la STACKT Market and Market 707) and a handful of barrels you can use as tabletops, the market is certainly casual, but it's also a shoe-in for a summertime hotspot.

You can check out Hangout Street for yourself at 181 Parliament just north of Queen — the market is open 24 hours, but specific business hours can vary.