Thousands of people want to boycott Loblaws stores 'indefinitely'

The online community that started a boycott of Canadian grocery giant Loblaw has shared that thousands of its members want to extend the boycott "indefinitely."

Initially planned for just May, the boycott is heating up and picking up momentum. A lot has happened since it began just over two weeks ago.

On Thursday, Loblaw announced it was finally signing the Canadian Grocery Code of Conduct.

The company's president and CEO, Per Bank, said Loblaw had "worked intensively and collaboratively with industry groups so that the Code is clearly drafted and fair for all industry participants."

"With the news that Loblaw is joining the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct, we call on the remaining large retailers to follow suit," said Canada's minister of agriculture and agri-food, Lawrence MacAulay.

Many believe the pressures from the boycott contributed to this step.

"What a federal cabinet minister couldn't achieve in a year, a popular boycott did in two weeks," wrote lawyer Harminder Dhillon on X.

Ten days ago, Emily Johnson, the creator of the subreddit Loblaws Is Out Of Control and a key figure in boycott organization efforts, published a poll asking the community, "What would you like to see happen after May?"

The poll was closed after nearly 6,500 participated. On Wednesday, Johnson and her community moderation team shared the results.

Only 1.84 per cent of participants wanted the movement to end on June 1. Another 8.66 per cent said they'd like to move to boycotting another major grocer.

Over 30 per cent voted to extend the boycott until the end of Q2, and almost 60 per cent shared the desire to boycott Loblaw-owned stores "indefinitely."

Other posts on the subreddit discussed future ideas and strategies to keep Canadians engaged in the movement.

Some shared how their grocery shopping experience has changed since they began boycotting.

"The longer I boycott Loblaws, the more I get used to going to other stores," one person posted.

"[Shopping at Loblaw stores] was habit for most. Now that I have a new routine, I have zero need to ever go back," someone commented on the post.

"I realize now my shopping at Loblaw stores was mostly out of habit and a latent unconscious bias against 'discount' stores, which is very silly when those stores just sell the exact same products at lower prices, and it takes less time to shop there because they don't pretend to be an entire f***ing mall," another community member shared.

