Win free ice cream for the summer and a Chapman's chest freezer

Summer is calling in Canada, and it’s time to scream for ice cream! And no, we’re not talking about “frozen dessert” (which, if you didn’t know, isn’t actually ice cream).

Thankfully, Chapman’s is hooking you up with the chance to win free coupons for your ice cream fix plus a custom freezer to store all your delicious goodies this summer.

If frozen’s your thing, Chapman’s has you covered with a wide variety of sweet treats that’ll keep you cool during those hot summer days. Their premium ice cream is one Canada knows and loves, but they take it up a notch with Chapman’s Super Premium Plus Ice Cream in decadent flavours like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Ruby Raspberry and Cold Brew Coffee.

For a quick hit of creamy goodness, Chapman’s also offers single-serving ice cream bars and crowd-pleasing ice cream products like fudge bars, sandwiches and cones.

Nut free? No problem! Chapman’s is an industry leader when it comes to allergy-conscious products, with a range of peanut-free, nut-free, gluten-free, egg-free, lactose-free and no-sugar-added options.

Sound like your kind of chill thing? You're in luck. blogTO has teamed up with Chapman's to give one (1) lucky winner a branded Chapman’s chest freezer by Danby (a $700 value) and 52 all-product coupons (a $300 value) to help you save more this summer.

Entry Details:

To enter the contest, simply fill out the entry form on this page.

The contest closes on June 17 2024.

Prize Details:

One (1) lucky winner will receive: