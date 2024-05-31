The 10 hottest new bars in Toronto right now

The hottest new bars in Toronto are serving up crafty cocktails, snacks and laughs in swanky, sultry surroundings.Whether it's a date night, after-work drinks or a night out, these spots are guaranteed to lift (and serve) the spirits.

Here are some of the hottest new bars in Toronto right now.

The name of this Brockton Village spot isn't just a colloquialism, it's a literal description of the bar. Outfitted with a top of the line sound system, the drinks from the bar's extensive wine, cocktail and beer menu are almost as good as the soundtrack.

This sultry, London-inspired bar on Dundas West is the latest Toronto venture by celebrity mixologist Frankie Solarik. Every drink is served with a healthy dose of theatricality, so it's no wonder why folks are flocking to it.

The upstairs neighbour to much-fawned-over French bistro, Cafe Renee, this King West cocktail bar has earned plenty of hype in its own right — and a couple moments spent in the sexy, mellow atmosphere will tell you why.

This Junction bar is completely retro in the best way. With a menu ranging from bar classics to creative cocktails, there's truly something for everyone sip alongside French-inspired crowdpleasers on the snack menu.

The city's latest arcade bar certainly didn't come to play — but you will. Serving Asian street food alongside a menu of creative cocktails, you might just have as much fun dining as you will playing their collection of vintage arcade and midway games.

This cozy West Queen West spot goes beyond cocktails, with a hearty breakfast menu and coffee, as well as dinner. But come here for the drinks. Open late.

A self-described "chef-driven" bar in The Well, you can choose from a selection of creative cocktails, snacks and shareable plates after exploring all that the massive shopping and lifestyle complex has to offer.

A combination barber shop, snack bar and cafe, this Queen West spot leans only slightly into its novelty, letting the sleek interiors and great cocktails do most of the heavy lifting instead.

This speakeasy with a hidden entrance under Cherry's High Dive on Wellington south of King West promises you a good night in its name, but follows through on that promise with curated martini options, creative cocktails and small plates.

A David Bowie-themed bar? Sign me up. On any given night, you're likely to stumble in on a high octane karaoke session, live music or decade-themed dance party at this Parkdale spot that took over the location where Miss Thing's used to be.