Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto bars

The 10 hottest new bars in Toronto right now

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The hottest new bars in Toronto are serving up crafty cocktails, snacks and laughs in swanky, sultry surroundings.Whether it's a date night, after-work drinks or a night out, these spots are guaranteed to lift (and serve) the spirits.

Here are some of the hottest new bars in Toronto right now.

Sounds Good

The name of this Brockton Village spot isn't just a colloquialism, it's a literal description of the bar. Outfitted with a top of the line sound system, the drinks from the bar's extensive wine, cocktail and beer menu are almost as good as the soundtrack.

Compton Ave.

This sultry, London-inspired bar on Dundas West is the latest Toronto venture by celebrity mixologist Frankie Solarik. Every drink is served with a healthy dose of theatricality, so it's no wonder why folks are flocking to it.

new bars toronto

The London-themed Compton Ave looks like something out of Peaky Blinders. 

Charlemagne Cocktail Bar

The upstairs neighbour to much-fawned-over French bistro, Cafe Renee, this King West cocktail bar has earned plenty of hype in its own right — and a couple moments spent in the sexy, mellow atmosphere will tell you why.

Doc's Green Door Lounge

This Junction bar is completely retro in the best way. With a menu ranging from bar classics to creative cocktails, there's truly something for everyone sip alongside French-inspired crowdpleasers on the snack menu.

Greta Bar Toronto

The city's latest arcade bar certainly didn't come to play — but you will. Serving Asian street food alongside a menu of creative cocktails, you might just have as much fun dining as you will playing their collection of vintage arcade and midway games.

new bars toronto

King West's Greta Bar is replete with vintage arcade games and creative cocktails.

Ramona's

This cozy West Queen West spot goes beyond cocktails, with a hearty breakfast menu and coffee, as well as dinner. But come here for the drinks. Open late.

Bridgette Bar

A self-described "chef-driven" bar in The Well, you can choose from a selection of creative cocktails, snacks and shareable plates after exploring all that the massive shopping and lifestyle complex has to offer.

Good Company

A combination barber shop, snack bar and cafe, this Queen West spot leans only slightly into its novelty, letting the sleek interiors and great cocktails do most of the heavy lifting instead.

new bars toronto

The mixed-use space at Good Company makes it a magnet for the city's coolest clientele.

Goodnight Cocktail Club

This speakeasy with a hidden entrance under Cherry's High Dive on Wellington south of King West promises you a good night in its name, but follows through on that promise with curated martini options, creative cocktails and small plates.

Ground Control

A David Bowie-themed bar? Sign me up. On any given night, you're likely to stumble in on a high octane karaoke session, live music or decade-themed dance party at this Parkdale spot that took over the location where Miss Thing's used to be.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

The 10 hottest new bars in Toronto right now

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

The 10 hottest new bars in Toronto right now

Canadians prefer shopping at these grocery stores during Loblaws boycott

Shoppers are roasting No Frills for chip sale sign offering one cent savings

People worry alcoholic drinks will be way more expensive at convenience stores in Ontario

Eataly is opening a 4th Toronto location at the Eaton Centre

Shake Shack announces opening date for first Toronto location

Toronto burger joint blasts TikTok influencer for posting one-sided video

Cafe is giving away free drinks at all of its 9 Toronto locations this week