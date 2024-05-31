Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
ontario beer convenience stores

People in Ontario have mixed feelings about The Beer Store's monopoly ending

Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Like it or not, Premier Doug Ford's announcement that beer and other select alcoholic beverages will be sold in corner stores across Ontario starting this summer has people talking about what this change means for consumers and The Beer Store's near-monopoly on brewskies in the province.

blogTO hit the streets in Toronto to gauge public reaction on the premier's recent announcement, and people had a lot to say about the coming change to alcohol sales in the province.

Many people out in the late May sunshine seemed to range in opinion from enthusiasm about the new change, while others expressed concerns that there might be bigger issues to tackle in Ontario right now than easier access to intoxicating beverages.

One person said that the change is "nice" and "convenient" but acknowledged that "out of all things going [on] with the world, it doesn't seem like a giant priority."

"I feel like it's also maybe a plan of his to appeal to a younger voting audience," said another person.

While the move from the province will undoubtedly make access to alcohol easier, it also has the potential to upend The Beer Store's near-monopoly on beer sales in the province, while experts have warned that alcohol in convenience stores will likely bring about the end of the beer retailer.

Some people approached on the subject seemed unconcerned about what the change means for the established beer retailer. It's evidently hard to picture an Ontario without The Beer Store, with one passerby saying, "I feel like beer sells itself."

When presented with the question of how The Beer Store can stay relevant through new product offerings, one person suggested they stock "ice and chase," while another said that they should fire back at the businesses cutting into their market share by selling groceries.

Another suggested that The Beer Store should go all in on the vice, and start selling tobacco products like cigarettes and vapes to help fill the cut into their market share.

