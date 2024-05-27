People are trolling Ontario's alcohol in convenience stores announcement

Even if everyone knew that the announcement was coming, the Province of Ontario's confirmation on Friday that alcoholic beverages will soon be available in convenience (and other) stores is eliciting a ton of reaction from residents — most of it negative.

Premier Doug Ford and his team let constituents know in a news release that their plan to expand the sale of adult beverages to more retailers is coming into effect faster than originally anticipated, with beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cans now set to be on the shelves of some corner stores for the first time starting in August.

Grocery and big box stores that didn't previously sell alcohol, or that sold a more limited range of these products, will also be part of the expansion, as will big-box stores. The goal is that every location of these types of shops will have the option to sell the boozy sips by the end of this October.

And, while the ease of picking up a few libations without having to head to the LCBO or Beer Store is certainly appreciated, as is the move toward a more free and open market, people have their fair criticisms of the program.

The prevailing complaint seems to be about what the news isn't. The public, as Ford should be well aware of, has been seriously dissatisfied with the state of life in the province and where it is headed for many months now.

Instead of responding to demands to pay more attention (and funding) to our deteriorating healthcare and school systems, the housing and affordability crises, rampant homelessness, traffic and infrastructure concerns, and more, the government has instead decided to give us ... easier access to alcohol?

To some, it feels like a slap in the face.

Because we need quicker acess to beer when we cant get acess to healthcare! — fight wcb (@fightthewcb) May 25, 2024

As one person joked on X — where Ford's post sharing the news racked up more than 1,000 responses, far much more than usual — "Are you hoping to keep people hammered so they won't see how little you've done to help anyone's life improve?"

"This is the very last thing we're concerned about," another added.

And still another: "Can we choose if we want the emergency rooms open or closed? I think a lot of people would choose open… please prioritize the things that are most important to Ontarians."

Ontarians vs Doug Ford on any policy. pic.twitter.com/JAZtsyOrso — David Hicks (@ALL_CAPS) May 25, 2024

People are finding this especially infuriating given the amount of money that this new program is costing: $225 million paid directly from the Province to the Beer Store to give up its monopoly and "support a stable transition to a more open and convenient marketplace," plus another $375 million in LCBO rebates to brewers.

It's a large chunk of money that taxpayers are rightfully (but futilely) insisting be spent elsewhere.

From someone waiting 6 mos to have an MRI done in order to get in line for neck surgery from an injury related to my service in afghanistan. This was your priority that 225 milliom sure would have gone a long way attracting drs and maybe a few more MRI machines etc WHAT A… — 💯JT.💯 (@JimmyT2022) May 25, 2024

Many are also wondering who is really benefitting from the change, as it won't likely have any remotely significant impact on the average person's life.

One person noted a potential Loblaws connection — that Circle K stores, now able to sell alcohol, are often attached to Esso gas stations that accept PC Optimum points and will now be a top destination for those looking to pick up a quick drink or two.

Others wondered if the program is to simply "pad the pockets of [Ford]'s rich cronies" while also failing to address any of the far more pressing issues facing Ontarians.

Whatever the reasoning, look out for new alcoholic options at your local corner store, supermarket and big-box chain starting later this summer. And also for memes on the topic, which to many feels like another letdown from Doug Ford.