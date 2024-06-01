Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant that opened with big buzz has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that got huge buzz before opening just announced that they've shut down.

The much-anticipated sister restaurant to Bloorcourt's Parallel, Parallel Basta garnered huge hype surrounding its opening in September of 2023.

Less than a year after opening, though, the restaurant has announced that it's closing down for good.

In a recent Instagram post, the Kensington restaurant admits that the spot, which served both Parallel's signature dishes and exclusive offerings, "didn’t take off the way [they] predicted." 

Left with a "decision to make," the restaurant chose to shutter to the public as of May 29, however, their kitchen will remain open for catering and events.

We want to thank our devoted staff for their love and support," Parallel Basta writes in the post, before also thanking the Kensington community for "embracing and supporting" the restaurant over its short lifetime.

For fans of the Middle Eastern cuisine, there's still some good news: the original Parallel location on Geary remains open seven days a week.

Parallel Basta was formerly located at 152 Augusta.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
