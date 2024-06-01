Justin Trudeau showed up to eat at a Toronto restaurant this week

Justin Trudeau surprised diners when he stopped by a restaurant in Toronto for a bite this week.

The Prime Minister is no stranger to the Toronto food scene, having stopped by Jamaican favourite, Chubby's, earlier this year, and it looks like he's not done exploring the city's culinary offerings quite yet.

North York Turkish joint, Mustafa, shocked and wowed their audience on social media when they posted a photo of their staff smiling alongside Trudeau.

Mustafa is something of a local legend in North York — it serves some of the best Pide in the city, which somehow only tastes better when consumed amid the restaurant's campy decor.

Whoever's managing Justin Trudeau's Toronto restaurant recommendations deserves a raise, in my humble opinion, because it's another hit for the PM.

While Mustafa didn't return blogTO's request for comment about the visit, they posted a slideshow of images from the visit on Instagram, accompanied with the caption, "Thanks to Mr. Prime Minster to visiting [sic] our restaurant today," so it's safe to say they're pleased with the outcome.

I'd put money on the fact that, after trying the food at Mustafa, the Prime Minister is, too.

You can visit Mustafa for yourself and dine like a Prime Minister at 866 Wilson.